As Kenya remains tense and unsure about its financial future following the recent deadly protests, President William Ruto warns Kenyans to brace up for more economic difficulties. Speaking with journalists on Sunday, Ruto said his government must now borrow more money to fill deficit in the country's 2024 budget after proposals for new taxes were rejected by the public. He the now-rejected finance bill was a game-changing policy document that was "poorly communicated" to the citizens. The president added that the rejection of the bill now takes Kenya "almost two years back."So, what is next for President Ruto, the protesters and the country as a whole? / Others