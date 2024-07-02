South Africa’s ANC Party has set Wednesday, July 17, 2024, as the day to conduct a disciplinary hearing for former President Jacob Zuma.

Zuma, a former leader of the ANC, is facing two counts for publicly endorsing a rival party, the uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party, in this year's general election and registering to contest in elections under the MK Party.

MK is now the third-biggest party in the country, following the polls.

The hearing was previously postponed in May due to what was cited as “security concerns” after the ANC National Disciplinary Committee (NDC) was advised to move the hearing to after the 2024 elections.

Virtual hearing

The ANC says the hearing will be done virtually, and Zuma may be represented by any ANC member “in good standing” with the party, South African government media SABC reports.

In December 2023, Zuma said he would not campaign for the ANC in the elections and would vote for a new party because he could not ‘’lie to the people of South Africa".

Zuma’s ANC membership was suspended in January 2024, following deep-seated divisions in the party, which had governed South Africa since the end of apartheid.

President Cyril Ramaphosa was re-elected after the May 29 elections and has now formed a government of national unity with other political parties after ANC failed to win a majority in parliament.

Zuma, who was stopped from contesting just nine days before the election by the Constitutional Court, has said the MK Party will join the opposition alliance in parliament.

