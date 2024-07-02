July 2, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Ethiopia-Somalia talks
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has hosted foreign ministers of Ethiopia and Somalia in Ankara on Monday, as Türkiye mediates in the dispute between the two countries over a port deal Addis Ababa signed with Somalia's breakaway region of Somaliland. He speaks on the outcome.
