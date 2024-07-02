SPORTS
Andy Murray withdraws from men's singles at Wimbledon
The British former world number one, who plays with a metal hip, went under the knife after experiencing weakness and a loss of coordination in his right leg.
Andy Murray plays with a metal hip. / Photo: Reuters
July 2, 2024

Andy Murray has withdrawn from the men's singles at Wimbledon after failing to recover from back surgery in time for his opening match on Tuesday but has committed to competing in doubles with his brother Jamie.

The 37-year-old, who won the tournament in 2013 and 2016, was due to face Czech player Tomas Machac on Centre Court on the second day of the tournament.

"Unfortunately, despite working incredibly hard on his recovery since his operation just over a week ago, Andy has taken the very difficult decision not to play the singles this year," Murray's representatives said in a statement on Tuesday.

"As you can imagine, he is extremely disappointed but has confirmed that he will be playing in the doubles with Jamie and looks forward to competing at Wimbledon for the last time."

Long running health issues

The British former world number one, who plays with a metal hip, went under the knife after experiencing weakness and a loss of coordination in his right leg while playing at Queen's last month.

A few days later he had surgery to remove a spinal cyst.

Murray and brother Jamie were last week awarded the final wildcard for the Wimbledon men's doubles by the All England Club .

Andy Murray is planning for the Olympics in Paris to be the final event of his career.

His place in the Wimbledon first round was taken by Belgium's David Goffin, a lucky loser from qualifying.

