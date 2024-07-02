SPORTS
2 MIN READ
Ronaldo announces EURO 2024 is last tournament outing
The 2024 Euros mark Ronaldo's sixth appearance in a European Championship.
Ronaldo made his EURO debut with Portugal in 2003.  / Photo: AA
July 2, 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo says the ongoing European Championship in Germany will "without a doubt" be his last outing at the EURO’s tournament.

"Without a doubt, it's the last Euro [for me], of course it is," Ronaldo told Portugal TV's RTP.

The next tournament will be hosted by the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland in four years, when Ronaldo will be 43.

"But I'm not emotional about that. I'm moved by everything that football entails, by the enthusiasm I have for the game, the enthusiasm I see in the fans."

Record breaking career

Ronaldo, who made his debut with Portugal in 2003 and won the tournament in 2016, is the men's all-time leading scorer with 130 goals.

Portugal won the round-of-16 game clash against Slovenia on Monday in a penalty shootout that saw Portuguese goalkeeper Diogo Costa save all three of Slovenia's attempts.

Ronaldo was, however, tested when he saw his 114th-minute penalty shot saved by Slovenia goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

The Al Nassr FC star broke down in tears as the game went to a penalty shootout and had to be consoled by his teammates.

Portugal will now face France in the quarterfinals on Friday.

"It's 20 years representing and playing with the national team, bringing joy to people, to the family, my children, that is what motivates me most," Ronaldo said.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
