Türkiye deports women wing leader of PKK/KCK terror group after custody
Zozan Baransson, apprehended in the southeastern Mardin province, was among the group that organised protests in Sweden against the country's NATO membership.
Baransson, who had been under long-term surveillance for her alleged terrorist activities, was taken into custody and later deported, according to sources. /Photo: AA Archive / Others
July 2, 2024

The Turkish security forces have arrested and deported Zozan Baransson, a so-called leader of the women's wing of the terrorist organisation PKK/KCK in the southeastern province of Mardin, in an intelligence-based operation.

In a joint operation, the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) and Mardin's Provincial Gendarmerie Command netted Baransson in the Nusaybin district and later deported her, according to sources familiar with her arrest who spoke with Anadolu Agency on Tuesday on the condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to speak with the media.

Baransson, who had been under long-term surveillance for her alleged terrorist activities, was taken into custody and later deported, they said, adding that the MIT continues its operations against members of the PKK/KCK terrorist organisation.

Organised protests in Sweden

She was part of a group that organised protests in Sweden against the country's NATO membership.

During her detention, she reportedly denied having any connections to the PKK/KCK or participating in its activities.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

