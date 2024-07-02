AFRICA
Mauritania election protests turn deadly
Three people have been killed after election protests in Mauritania turned violent, the interior ministry said on Tuesday.
Mauritania's electoral commission announced that President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani was re-elected with 56.12% of the vote. / Photo: AFP
July 2, 2024

Three Mauritanian protesters died in "riots" in the southern city of Kaedi, the interior ministry said on Tuesday.

The city, along with the capital, Nouakchott, saw protests by supporters of opposition candidate Biram Dah Abeid, who came second in Saturday's presidential election behind President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani.

A ministry statement said three protesters succumbed to their injuries after police dispersed their protest in Kaedi on Monday evening.

The ministry said Kaedi witnessed acts of violent looting and destruction targeting citizens, public facilities, and security forces.

'Electoral coup'

"Due to the sudden escalation and the large number of protesters, security units were compelled to detain individuals in available detention facilities," the ministry said.

"Regrettably, three protesters lost their lives under these circumstances," it added.

On Monday, the National Independent Electoral Commission announced that incumbent Mauritanian President Ould was re-elected with 56.12% of the vote, while Dah Abeid came second with 22.10%.

Dah Abeid refused to accept the election results, calling it an "electoral coup" and "fraud."

Mauritania has experienced several coups between 1978 and 2008, with 2019 marking the first peaceful power transfer between elected presidents since its independence from France in 1960.

SOURCE:AA
