Kenya’s interior Cabinet secretary vowed Tuesday to end violence and looting stemming from anti-government protests "at whatever cost."

Kithure Kindiki said in a press statement that “anarchy, violence and plunder must cease.”

At least 39 people have been killed in the protests, which began on June 18 over planned tax hikes, according to a report by the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR).

The state-funded but independent rights watchdog said that most of the deaths were from gunshot wounds inflicted on protesters and at times civilians.

Protests 'hijacked'

"Claims of some instances of unlawful conduct by law enforcement officers will be investigated and appropriate action taken," Kindiki said.

He said the unrest, which began in response to the controversial Finance Bill 2024, has been "hijacked" by criminal gangs who continue to disrupt public order, commit arson and terrorize the public.

The government commended law enforcement for their "professionalism and restraint" while acknowledging that “lives were lost, property worth billions of shillings destroyed or looted, and an attempt was made to burn down Parliament buildings.”

“During today's demonstrations that saw massive properties destroyed by various criminal elements, security forces across the country singled out suspects found engaging in criminal activities in the guise of protesting and took them to custody,” the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said in a statement.

Demand president's resignation

“In Nairobi and its environs, 204 suspects were apprehended, 35 in the Coastal region, 18 in Nyanza and 11 and 4 in Rift Valley and Eastern regions respectively,” it added.

There has been heightened security in the wake of widespread unrest in Kenya sparked by Finance Bill 2024.

Kenyan President William Ruto bowed to public pressure last Wednesday and announced that he would not sign the bill. However, the protests have transformed into anti-government demonstrations with people calling for his resignation.

Military vehicles and armored personnel carriers have been patrolling Nairobi, with heavily armed soldiers assisting police i n preventing chaos, looting and vandalism.

