South Africa’s Department of Labour has warned farmers to ensure the safety of their workers during hot weather conditions.

In January, a heatwave killed eight people, mostly farm workers, in the sparsely populated and largely semi-arid Northern Cape province, which borders Namibia and Botswana, according to the labour ministry.

Chief Inspector at the Labour Department, Milly Ruiters, said control measures must be in place to protect farm hands who “work for extended hours in extreme weather conditions.”

Last year, seven farmworkers died of heatstroke in the Kakamas area in the Northern Cape, with temperatures of more than 40 degrees Celsius in the region.

“In the agricultural sector, you find that workers work for extended hours in extreme weather conditions, like, for instance, heat. It can also be a stress factor in the extreme cold of winter. So, what is important for an employer, which in this case is the farmer, is to make sure when the workers are exposed to extreme weather,” Ruiters said in the announcement.

Heat Health Action Plans

Labour reminded farmers that the guidelines support the design and implementation of the World Health Organisation’s Heat Health Action Plans, and outline the prevention and management of heat-associated illnesses.

Farmers were reminded that not taking precautions violates the Occupational Health and Safety Act and the environmental regulations for workplaces.

In 2021, South Africa issued National Heat Health Action Guidelines that “will assist Provincial Departments of Health, District Health Services, and Municipalities to reduce the burden of disease from heat exposure.”

“During periods of extreme heat, the overall mortality rates in South Africa increase considerably, especially deaths from cardiac and respiratory conditions,” says South Africa’s Health Ministry.

Heat guidelines

South Africa's hottest months are between January and March.

Labour reminded farmers that they need to abide by the heat guidelines set forth by authorities.

The guidelines say working hours are adjusted to start earlier in the day, allowing workers to choose flexible working hours, making changes to the dress code, and worker rotation, where workers alternate between working in warm and cool areas.

Workers must also have sufficient break times, monitor temperatures in the workplace, and conduct frequent risk assessments.

Supervisors and first-aid teams should be trained to recognise early signs of heat-related illnesses.

Outdoor workers should also be given increased protection against direct sunlight, such as through exterior shaded areas and ensuring sufficient breaks are taken in cool or shaded areas.

