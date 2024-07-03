TÜRKİYE
Gaza is world's largest orphanage, children's graveyard: Emine Erdogan
Palestinian children have open wounds that will not heal in souls of all world’s children, says Emine Erdogan.
Türkiye's first lady Emine Erdogan. / Photo: AA
July 3, 2024

Gaza has become “the world’s largest orphanage above ground and a graveyard for children below,” Türkiye's first lady Emine Erdogan has said.

Erdogan on Tuesday highlighted the dire conditions faced by children in Gaza on Protective Families’ Day and condemned the continuous attacks by Israel. She demanded global solidarity to protect and support vulnerable populations.

She said at least 17,000 children have been left without their families in Gaza and have nowhere safe to go.

“Today, it is heartbreaking that in various parts of the world, children are living under terrible conditions, struggling to survive, let alone experiencing a nurturing family environment,” said Erdogan.

She underlined the severity of the situation, noting that 4,000 children are believed trapped under the rubble or missing.

Erdogan said Palestinian children, who have been subjected to atrocities by Israel that no conscience can justify, have wounds that will not heal in the souls of all the children of the world.

At least 37,900 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed and 87,060 injured in Gaza since Tel Aviv launched an assault on 7 October, according to local health officials.

More than eight months into the Israeli onslaught, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

SOURCE:TRT World
