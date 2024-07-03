AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Central Mali village attack leaves 40 people dead
An attack on a village in central Mali has left about 40 people dead, sources said on Tuesday.
Central Mali village attack leaves 40 people dead
Violence has spiralled in West Africa's central Sahel region since the insurgencies took root in Mali and spread into neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger. / Photo: Reuters / Others
July 3, 2024

Unidentified armed men have killed around 40 people in an attack on a village in insurgent-plagued central Mali, local officials said on Tuesday.

The attack took place on Monday in the village of Djiguibombo in Mopti region – one of several areas in Mali's north and centre where insurgent groups have been active for over a decade.

"It was a very serious attack, armed men surrounded the village and shot at people," Bankass Mayor Moulaye Guindo said by phone.

He was not able to share a death toll, but two local officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said around 40 people were killed.

'Carnage'

"It was carnage, they surrounded the village where there was a wedding ... There was panic, some people managed to flee, but many were killed, most of them men," one of the officials said.

They did not identify the attackers and no group has yet claimed responsibility.

It was not possible to reach the army spokesperson for comment.

Violence has spiralled in West Africa's central Sahel region since the insurgencies took root in Mali and spread into neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger, killing thousands of people and displacing millions more.

The insecurity has helped spur two coups in Mali, one in Burkina Faso, and one in Niger since 2020.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us