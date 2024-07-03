The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said on Tuesday that Sudan was grappling with its worst food security situation in two decades.

Vanessa Huguenin, OCHA's public information officer, made the statement during the UN agency’s bi-weekly press conference in Geneva, as reported by the UN News website.

"More than 60,000 people have fled due to fighting in the town of Singa in Sennar State, southeastern Sudan, along with insecurity in the Abu Hajar and Dali areas," Huguenin said.

The situation escalated on Monday when the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) claimed control over the headquarters of the 67th Infantry Brigade and the 165th Artillery Brigade in Singa without any official response from the Sudanese army.

Wave of displacement

On Sunday, the Sudanese army reported clashes with the RSF in Singa, the capital of Sennar State, which has led to a significant wave of displacement.

Huguenin said that “most of the displaced, following clashes b etween the Sudanese Armed Forces and the RSF in Singa, are moving eastward to neighboring Gedaref State.”

The UN official emphasized that “women, children and entire families are being forced to flee, leaving everything behind,” as the situation continues to deteriorate across Sudan.

She reiterated that Sudan is currently facing its “worst food insecurity in 20 years.”

Deaths

The conflict in Sudan broke out in April 2023 between army General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo over disagreements about integrating the RSF into the regular military.

It has resulted in the deaths of nearly 16,000 people, displaced millions and caused a devastating humanitarian crisis in Sudan, according to UN figures.

