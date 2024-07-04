AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Niger army says more than 100 insurgents killed
Niger's army says it has killed over 100 militant insurgents who fatally attacked its troops in June.
Niger army says more than 100 insurgents killed
Insurgent attacks in Niger have forced many people to flee their homes. / Photo: Reuters
July 4, 2024

Niger's army said on Thursday it had killed more than 100 "terrorists" during air and ground operations in response to a deadly attack against soldiers near the Burkina Faso border.

A coalition of armed groups killed 20 troops and one civilian in the region of Tera in insurgency-plagued western Niger on June 25, the army said.

"More than 100 terrorists have been killed since," the army said in its latest bulletin, adding its operations were ongoing.

The army had said in its previous bulletin that it had killed around 30 "terrorists" in the region the day after the Tera attack and had "destroyed their means of war" in an air raid.

Civilians targeted

Tera lies in the Tillaberi region bordering Mali and Burkina Faso where rebels have waged a bloody insurgency for almost a decade.

Civilians are frequently targeted in the area by insurgents, prompting many people to flee their homes.

Freight trucks from Niger also pass through Tera, arriving every month from the Togolese port of Lome, via northern Burkina Faso.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us