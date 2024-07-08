TÜRKİYE
Türkiye’s 1st indigenous communications satellite to be launched
The launch will mark Türkiye as one of the 11 countries capable of producing satellites through their own means, Turkish transport and infrastructure minister says.
The minister noted that Turksat 6A will widen the country’s satellite coverage and meet the television broadcasting needs. Photo: AA / Others
July 8, 2024

Türkiye’s first indigenous communications satellite Turksat 6A will be launched into orbit on Monday at 0500 PM from SpaceX’s Kennedy facility in Florida.

Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu said on Monday that the launch will mark Türkiye as one of the 11 countries capable of producing satellites through its own means.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to broadcast a video message after the launch, while Uraloglu will also establish a live connection from the Kennedy Space Center.

“Turksat 6A will set off with a propulsion system after the launch, reaching its permanent orbit at 42 degrees East, where we plan to conduct orbital tests for a month,” said Uraloglu.

The minister noted that Turksat 6A will widen the country’s satellite coverage and meet the television broadcasting needs.

“India, Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia, which were not served by currently operating satellites, will be covered with Turksat 6A, reaching 5 billion people,” the minister added.

SOURCE:TRT World
