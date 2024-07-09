Spain and France meet in the semifinals of the European Championship on Tuesday. The match pits one of the highest-scoring teams against one of the lowest as France captain Kylian Mbappé has struggled to get to grips with his mask.

Kickoff is at 9 p.m. local time (1900 GMT) in Munich, Germany. The winner will play England or the Netherlands in the final on Sunday in Berlin. Their semifinal is on Wednesday.

Spain's and France's quarterfinals both went to extra time. Substitute Mikel Merino’s game-winning goal in the last minute of extra time handed Spain a 2-1 victory over host nation Germany, while France needed penalties to see off Portugal after the match ended goalless.

No France player has scored from open play at Euro 2024. The French have scored only through two own goals and a penalty from Mbappé. Spain have netted 11 times.

Mbappé, who will be facing several of his new Real Madrid teammates, will again be wearing a protective mask after sustaining a broken nose in France’s group opener against Austria.

Spain, who are chasing a record fourth European Championship title, have been perfect in Germany.

They were the only team to win all of their group matches, while France could muster only draws against Poland and the Netherlands after a narrow win over Austria.

