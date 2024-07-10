SPORTS
England beat Netherlands in Euro 2024 semifinal
England beat Netherlands 2-1 in the Euro 2024 semifinal to book a date with Spain in the final on Sunday, July 14.
England will play Spain in Sunday's final in Berlin. / Photo: Reuters
July 10, 2024

England reached a second straight European Championship final by beating the Netherlands 2-1 thanks to substitute Ollie Watkins' stoppage-time winner on Wednesday.

Watkins, who came on for captain Harry Kane in a bold call by coach Gareth Southgate, turned and smashed a fierce shot into the bottom corner in the first minute of added-on time.

England will play Spain in Sunday's final in Berlin.

It will be the nation's first title match on foreign soil, having won the World Cup in 1966 and lost to Italy in the Euro 2020 final — both times at Wembley Stadium.

In an open first half, Harry Kane's 18th-minute penalty cancelled out Xavi Simons' brilliantly struck opener for the Dutch in the seventh minute.

SOURCE:AP
