Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has announced he will seek a second term in an election set for September.

Tebboune, 78, was elected in 2019 with 58% of the vote, following months of pro-democracy protests.

"Given the desire of many parties, political and non-political organisations, and youth, I announce my intention to run for a second term," he said in an interview posted on the presidency's official Facebook page.

"All the victories achieved are the victories of the Algerian people, not mine," he said.

Expected

Tebboune announced in March that the presidential election will be held on September 7, three months ahead of schedule. He gave no reasons for the decision.

Thursday's announcement had been expected after several pro-government parties called in recent weeks for his re-election.

He joins a field of more than 30 hopefuls who have said they intend to stand.

The final list of candidates will be published on July 27 but Tebboune enters the race as favourite.

