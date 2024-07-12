At least 65 people are missing after a landslide hit two passenger buses in Nepal on Friday.

The incident happened in the Chitwan district, some 86 kilometers (53 miles) west of the capital Kathmandu, when the landslide swept the buses into Trishuli River.

Indradev Yadav, the chief district officer of Chitwan, said the accident happened at around 3:30 a.m. (2145GMT, Thursday), daily Kathmandu Post reported.

One of the buses carrying 41 people was travelling from Kathmandu to Gaur while another bus with 24 passengers was on its way from Birgunj to Kathmandu.

Nepal has seen a number of disasters in recent years.

Three of the passengers in the bus traveling to Gaur managed to escape by jumping out of the vehicle.

Chitwan is one of the 77 districts of Nepal in the southwestern corner of the Bagmati province.

