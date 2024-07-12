WORLD
2 MIN READ
Nepal: More than 60 missing as landslide sweeps buses into river
The disaster happened in the Chitwan district west of the capital Kathmandu.
Nepal: More than 60 missing as landslide sweeps buses into river
Road travel becomes deadlier in Nepal during the monsoon season as rains trigger landslides and floods. / Photo: AFP
July 12, 2024

At least 65 people are missing after a landslide hit two passenger buses in Nepal on Friday.

The incident happened in the Chitwan district, some 86 kilometers (53 miles) west of the capital Kathmandu, when the landslide swept the buses into Trishuli River.

Indradev Yadav, the chief district officer of Chitwan, said the accident happened at around 3:30 a.m. (2145GMT, Thursday), daily Kathmandu Post reported.

One of the buses carrying 41 people was travelling from Kathmandu to Gaur while another bus with 24 passengers was on its way from Birgunj to Kathmandu.

Nepal has seen a number of disasters in recent years.

Three of the passengers in the bus traveling to Gaur managed to escape by jumping out of the vehicle.

Chitwan is one of the 77 districts of Nepal in the southwestern corner of the Bagmati province.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us