AFRICA
3 MIN READ
WHO warns of 'catastrophic' situation in DRC
The World Health Organization says, without immediate action, over one million children will suffer acute malnutrition in DRC.
WHO warns of 'catastrophic' situation in DRC
More than one million children face acute malnutrition in DRC, WHO says. Photo: AFP / Others
July 12, 2024

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that without immediate action, over one million children will suffer acute malnutrition in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Describing the current situation in DRC as "catastrophic," WHO's senior emergency officer Adelheid Marschang told a UN briefing in Geneva on Friday that the situation is more severe in the eastern part of the country.

"In the past months, DRC has faced escalating conflict and violence, leading to mass displacement, widespread disease, gender-based violence, and severe mental trauma, particularly in the eastern part of the country,'' Marchang said.

She noted that the country has "the highest number of people in need of humanitarian aid" in the entire world, with 25.4 million people affected.

Floods and landslides

"Despite this, it remains one of the most underfunded crises," she lamented.

She drew attention to the number of total displaced people -- around 7.4 million -- and said these mass movements of people not only overwhelm water and sanitation systems but also resulting in outbreaks of cholera, measles, meningitis, mpox and plague, "all exacerbated by severe flooding and landslides affecting some parts of the country."

In 2024, over 20,000 cases of cholera and close to 60,000 cases of measles have been reported, according to the officer, who warned that actual numbers likely to be higher due to limited disease surveillance and data reporting.

Pointing armed conflict and displacement as "the main drivers" of food insecurity, she cited the latest food insecurity report, which found 40.8 million people face serious food shortages, with 15.7 million facing severe food insecurity and a higher risk of malnutrition and infectious diseases.

'Severely constrained'

"If immediate action is not taken to address basic needs in DRC, over one million children will suffer from acute malnutrition," she warned.

She also noted that so far this year, WHO has reached 460,000 people with emergency health services in conflict-affected areas.

Humanitarian access remains "severely constrained" by military presence, she said and called for "sustained and unimpeded" access, urging the parties to work together to restore peace.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us