Sierra Leone makes arrests over suspected bombing plot
The arrests followed several months of surveillance, the government said.
The arrests were made in several locations across the country. Photo / File / Photo: Reuters
July 13, 2024

Sierra Leone's security forces arrested seven people in connection with a suspected bomb plot, while seizing TNT explosives, drugs and other materials, according to a government statement received by AFP on Saturday.

The intelligence service, army and police - after several months of surveillance - carried out a joint operation on July 7 targeting several locations in the western region of the country.

It resulted in the seizure of materials used for making bombs.

Among the items seized included empty 12.5-kilogramme (28-pound) gas canisters, TNT explosives, detonators, firing devices, timers and other bomb-making components disguised as detergents and powdered soap.

"Intelligence officials in Sierra Leone uncovered a plot involving individuals suspected of importing bomb-making materials," the information ministry said.

Suspects named

Seven people were arrested and named by authorities as Hussein Antar, Jamal Antar, Ibrahima Bashiru Kamara, Samuel Marah, Abdul Aziz Kamara, Alieu Kamara, Ackmed Bangura.

The statement also said that a search on Tuesday of the home of suspect Hussein Antar led to the discovery of 7,847,100 captagon pills with an estimated street value of $94 million.

"These pills, a dangerous and addictive amphetamine-type stimulant, were concealed in bedroom refrigerators and air conditioners," the statement said.

Captagon is widely known to be used by the Islamic State and fighters in Syria.

SOURCE:AFP
