TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Gaza faces genocide, not war: President Erdogan
Ankara desires a ceasefire to be declared soon so that the people of Gaza can breathe “a little easier,” Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says.
Gaza faces genocide, not war: President Erdogan
Erdogan says that no country in the region including Türkiye can feel 100 percent safe as long as Israel continues to seek its security by occupying more land. / Photo: AA
July 13, 2024

Türkiye has said “clearly” at this week’s NATO summit in Washington, DC that more pressure needs to be put on the Israeli government for peace in the region, said the country’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Erdogan added that no country in the region including Türkiye can feel 100 percent safe as long as Israel continues to seek its security by occupying more land.

“What has been happening in Gaza since last October 7 is not a war, it is genocide,” he said on Saturday.

Ankara desires a ceasefire to be declared soon so that the people of Gaza can breathe “a little easier,” he said during his speech at the National Defense University Graduation Ceremony.

On Türkiye’s counter-terrorism operations around its borders, Erdogan said Türkiye will soon be “closing the lock” in the anti-terrorist Operation Claw Zone in northern Iraq.

Earlier this year, Erdogan suggested that this summer would see a decisive Turkish push against terrorists in northern Iraq, near the Turkish border.

Terrorist groups, especially the PKK, often hide out in northern Iraq to plot attacks on Turkish soil, but Türkiye has made decisive strides against them in recent years.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us