AFRICA
2 MIN READ
South Africa launches new police unit to fight online crime
The South African Police Service (SAPS) says the initiative follows investigations after the 2021 political unrest.
South Africa launches new police unit to fight online crime
Social Media has been identified as rallying point for many political protests. Photo: Others  / Others
July 15, 2024

South Africa will launch a specialised social media monitoring unit that tracks the activities of criminals online, authorities say.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) says the initiative follows investigations after the 2021 unrest in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, where 350 people were killed, South Africa’s government media SABC reports.

“We have various capabilities within the SAPS that are already dealing with social media, the social media space, and ensuring that we monitor it, but obviously if such a team is put in place, it’s to enhance and improve our capabilities,” National Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said.

The unrest coincided with the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma for contempt of court on July 8, 2021.

Online activities

Police on Monday said the violence from the protests highlighted the need for closer scrutiny of online activities.

Authorities said in January that the violence and destruction during the protests caused damage to infrastructure and businesses, costing South Africa’s economy some R50 billion ($2.7 million), with a further two million jobs being lost or affected.

Social Media has been identified as the rallying point for many political protests.

On June 25, thousands of protesters took to the streets across the East African country to oppose a new finance bill that proposes tax hikes amid frustrations over the high cost of living.

The protesters, many of them youth, have relied on social media to mobilise for the protests that started last week and have been sharing footage and photos of violent clashes with the police.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us