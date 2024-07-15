The Turkish Embassy in the US has hosted a commemoration ceremony marking the eighth anniversary of the 2016 defeated coup attempt in Türkiye.

The ceremony began on Sunday with a moment of silence and the Turkish national anthem, followed by a Quran recitation in honour of the victims of the coup attempt.

Turkish Ambassador to the US, Sedat Onal, said that eight years ago, a "treacherous cult" called the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO), which had "insidiously" infiltrated Turkish state institutions over the course of decades, attempted to overthrow the elected government, assassinate President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and seize key institutions.

Turkish democracy and the constitutional order, as well as Turkish Armed Forces, police and judiciary, were targeted by "this cult, whose members are loyal to no one else but to their notorious ringleader Fetullah Gulen," he said.

Stressing that the coup attempt was a "traumatic event" for the Turkish nation, Onal said: "But this cult did not take into account the resilience, determination and bravery of the Turkish people in defending their democracy and freedoms."

Turkish people from all walks of life stood against the "heinous coup attempt" and displayed "an exemplary resistance" to protect the constitutional order and uphold the rule of law in Türkiye, he added.

Türkiye expects US to be 'vigilant against poisonous narrative' of FETO

Even though the coup attempt was prevented, Türkiye's struggle is far from being over, Onal said, and added that over the last eight years, the "malign nature of this terrorist cult" has been more widely exposed and its real intentions uncovered.

Türkiye is determined to continue its efforts until justice is served and all those responsible are held to account, he said, decrying how Gulen and "his so-called disciples" who live in the US have not yet been brought to justice.

"Although the Turkish American community, seeing them for what they are, distanced themselves from FETO, some FETO members are still able to find audience in the US Congress and disseminate their black propaganda to defame Türkiye and try to undermine Turkish-American relations," he added.

Türkiye expects the US to be "vigilant against the poisonous narrative" of FETO and cooperate with Turkish authorities to bring FETO members to justice, Onal said.

"This is not only a matter of bilateral relations but a fundamental principal of upholding the universal values that both our nations cherish," he added.

'Brazen and treacherous act'

Also addressing the event, Oussama Jammal, secretary-general of the US Council of Muslim Organisations, said the attempted coup in Türkiye was a "brazen and treacherous act" that threatened the very foundations of democracy in the country.

"We must never forget the brave citizens who courageously confronted the tanks, stopping them from advancing and preventing the coup from succeeding. Their heroism and sacrifice are unparalleled, and their actions ensured that democracy would prevail," Jammal said.

Muslim Americans extend their deepest respect and solidarity to the people of Türkiye, he said, adding: "We admire their resilience, their unity, and their steadfast commitment to democratic principles."

In a video message to the event, Congressman Pete Sessions of Texas said he will continue to work to strengthen the relationship between the US and Türkiye.

Michigan Congressman Jack Bergman said in a video message that "the Turkish people, with their rich history, resistance, and perseverance, stood strong against the coup attempt."

"As we commemorate this anniversary, we honor the bravery and sacrifice of the Turkish people who stood up for democracy," he added.

253 martyrs, over 2,700 wounded

FETO and its US-based leader, Fetullah Gulen, orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in which 253 people were martyred and more than 2,700 wounded.

The terror group is also behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

Turkish officials have requested that the US extradite Gulen – a resident of the US state of Pennsylvania – to face Turkish justice, but US officials have not granted the request.