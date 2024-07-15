A court in Eswatini sentenced two pro-democracy lawmakers to 25 and 18 years in jail on Monday for "terrorism" and murder related to 2021 protests in Africa's last absolute monarchy.

The former members of parliament had pleaded innocent to all counts ahead of their conviction last year, almost two years after they were arrested on accusations of having incited unrest.

A judge at the High Court in the capital Mbabane sentenced Mduduzi Bacede Mabuza to 25 years and Mthandeni Dube to 18 years in jail.

"I have considered the fact that you were remorseful throughout the trial and that is the reason I will give you a lesser sentence," she said.

Reforms

Mabuza and Dube were arrested in July 2021 during pro-democracy protests that were violently quashed by security forces, leaving dozens dead.

They had advocated for reforms to a complex system of non-party elections that effectively ensures King Mswati III faces no meaningful dissent.

According to a Human Rights Watch report in 2023, the murder conviction relates to the deaths of two men hit by a car on June 29, 2021, at a roadblock during the protests.

A lawyer for the pair said they were not present.

'Ridiculous'

Mswati, who has ruled since 1986, wields absolute power in the small kingdom of around 1.2 million people.

The 56-year-old can veto any legislation, appoints the prime minister and cabinet, and is constitutionally above the law.

The South African-based pro-democracy Swaziland Solidarity Network said the sentences against Mabuza and Dube were "ridiculous" and praised the men as "freedom fighters."

The Swaziland Liberation Movement said it was appalled by the sentences which appeared to "silence" members of parliament.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.