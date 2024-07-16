TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Tour de France: Australia's Chris Harper withdraws
Harper's withdrawal marks the latest case of coronavirus at the three-week race, following those of key riders.
Tour de France: Australia's Chris Harper withdraws
Chris Harper's teams says he will rest for the next goals . Photo: Reuters  / Others
July 16, 2024

Chris Harper of Australia has withdrawn from the Tour de France ahead of Tuesday's 16th stage, his team said, as COVID-19 infections continue to hit cycling's marquee event.

The Jayco Alula team said that Harper “is suffering from COVID symptoms, and following medical advice, he will return home to rest and recover properly for the next goals.”

Harper's withdrawal marks the latest case of coronavirus at the three-week race, following those of Juan Ayuso, a teammate of race leader Tadej Pogacar, Tom Pidcock, and Maxim Van Gils.

Tour de France organisers have reintroduced protective measures against the virus, including mandatory mask-wearing for all those who might come into contact with riders and team staff during the race.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us