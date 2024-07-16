AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Kenya suspected 'serial killer' appears in court
Police have said Collins Jumaisi Khalusha, 33, confessed to killing 42 women, including his wife.
Kenya suspected 'serial killer' appears in court
#MTO53 : Bodies found dumped in garbage dump in Nairobi slum / Photo: AFP
July 16, 2024

A Kenyan court on Tuesday ordered a man who police said has confessed to murdering and dismembering 42 women to be detained for 30 days while the investigation continues.

Collins Jumaisi Khalusha, 33, described by police as a "vampire, a psychopath", was arrested in the early hours of Monday following the horrific discovery of mutilated bodies in a Nairobi garbage dump.

He appeared in a Nairobi court where the magistrate approved a police request for him to be held for 30 days.

But there was initial confusion as the suspect was first taken to a court on the outskirts o f the Kenyan capital which said it did not have the jurisdiction to hear the case, so he was transferred to the magistrate's court.

Watching football match

Since Friday, 10 butchered female bodies trussed up in plastic bags have been hauled from the site of an abandoned quarry in the Nairobi slum of Mukuru, according to the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights.

Police said Khalusha was detained in the early hours of Monday, where he had been watching the Euro 2024 football match, after officers analysed the phone of one of his alleged victims.

As officers swooped in, "he was in the process o f luring another victim", the head of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, Mohamed Amin, told reporters on Monday.

He said Kalusha had confessed to murdering 42 women over a two-year period from 2022, and that his wife had been his first victim.

"We are dealing with a vampire, a psychopath," Amin said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us