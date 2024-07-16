Uganda's coffee exports in June rose 18.2% from a year earlier helped by a bumper crop in the south and south-west, major growing regions where the harvest is underway, the state-run sector regulator said.

Shipments of the beans rose to 667,037 60-kilogram bags from 563,832 bags a year earlier, the Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA) said in a report seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

Coffee and gold are Uganda's two biggest exports and major sources of foreign exchange.

The country earned $1.1 billion from its coffee crop in the 12 months to June, UCDA said, up from $846 million the previous year.

