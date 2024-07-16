BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
1 MIN READ
Uganda bumper coffee harvest lifts exports up 18% - regulator
Coffee and gold are Uganda's two biggest exports and major sources of foreign exchange.
Uganda bumper coffee harvest lifts exports up 18% - regulator
Uganda is among Africa's biggest coffee exporters. Photo / Reuters
July 16, 2024

Uganda's coffee exports in June rose 18.2% from a year earlier helped by a bumper crop in the south and south-west, major growing regions where the harvest is underway, the state-run sector regulator said.

Shipments of the beans rose to 667,037 60-kilogram bags from 563,832 bags a year earlier, the Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA) said in a report seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

Coffee and gold are Uganda's two biggest exports and major sources of foreign exchange.

The country earned $1.1 billion from its coffee crop in the 12 months to June, UCDA said, up from $846 million the previous year.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us