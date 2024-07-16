A second contingent of 200 Kenyan police officers left Nairobi for Haiti early Tuesday to join the UN-backed Multinational Security Support Mission in Haiti.

The deployment aims to bolster efforts to combat rampant gang violence and restore stability in the Caribbean nation.

The officers, drawn from specialised units such as the Rapid Deployment Unit (RDU) and the General Service Unit (GSU), departed aboard a UN-chartered flight and are scheduled to arrive in Port-au-Prince later on Tuesday, according to a joint statement by mission coordinator Noor Gabow and acting Deputy Inspector General James Kamau.

The deployment follows the initial contingent of 400 Kenyan police officers who arrived in Haiti on June 25, tasked with addressing the escalating gang violence that has plunged the country into a humanitarian crisis.

Gang violence

The Kenyan police will lead the multinational mission, which is expected to include officers from other countries in the coming weeks.

Their mandate includes supporting the Haitian police in restoring law and order, protecting critical infrastructure, and facilitating humanitarian aid delivery.

Haiti has been struggling with gang violence and political instability for years. The country saw an escalation of violence following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise three years ago.

Rival armed groups took control of the capital, Port-au-Prince, earlier this year, forcing Prime Minister Ariel Henry to resign. Armed gangs are said to control an estimated 80% of the city.

UN development specialist Garry Conille was named Haiti's new prime minister in May.

