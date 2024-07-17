Road traffic death rates in the past decade have increased significantly in the African region, with almost 250,000 lives lost on the continent’s roads in 2021 alone, the World Health Organization (WHO) says in a new report.

The WHO Status Report on Road Safety 2023 for the African Region, released on Tuesday, compared the data to global rates, which it says fell by 5% during the same period.

The global health agency revealed that Africa accounts for nearly one-fifth of all road deaths globally, despite being home to only 15% of the world’s population and 3% of its vehicles.

“The findings of this report point to a serious public health concern for African countries, with hundreds of thousands of lives being lost unnecessarily. As WHO, we’re committed to working hand in hand with countries to tackle this preventable threat and continue to fully support all efforts to make our roads safer for motorists and pedestrians alike,” said Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa.

Weak road safety laws

Between 2010 and 2021, Africa recorded a 17% increase in road-related fatalities, the report adds.

Inadequate road safety laws and standards were the primary factors responsible for the high figures, the report found.

According to the report, males aged between 15 and 64 years are the main victims of road traffic crashes.

The report identified motorcyclists, cyclists, and pedestrians as the most vulnerable road users, with road-related deaths of motorcyclists doubling in the past 10 years.

“Africa is one of the fastest growing markets for used vehicles. Since the 2013 Status Report, total vehicle registration has almost doubled, while two- and three-wheel vehicle registration has tripled,” the report added.

The report concluded that although there has been progress to introduce laws governing safety equipment in vehicles, pedestrian protection remains largely unaddressed.

