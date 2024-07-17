AFRICA
Turkish foreign minister attends joint working group meeting in Niger
Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan visits Niger, along with minister of national defence and minister of energy and natural resources, as part of efforts to boost ties between the two countries.
Hakan Fidan was in Niger to boost ties between the two countries. Photo: Turkish MFA/X / Others
July 17, 2024

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Wednesday attended a joint working group meeting in Niger's capital Niamey. He traveled to the West African nation on a day-long official visit.

Fidan is accompanied by National Defense Minister Yasar Guler, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin, Secretary of Defense Industries Haluk Gorgun and Deputy Trade Minister Ozgur Volkan.

The session was chaired by Niger's Prime Minister Ali Mahamane Lamine Zeine, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on X.

Diplomatic sources on Tuesday said bilateral political and economic relations, current developments in the Sahel region, and regional issues, including the Israel-Palestine conflict, were expected to be discussed.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
