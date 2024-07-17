Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Wednesday attended a joint working group meeting in Niger's capital Niamey. He traveled to the West African nation on a day-long official visit.

Fidan is accompanied by National Defense Minister Yasar Guler, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin, Secretary of Defense Industries Haluk Gorgun and Deputy Trade Minister Ozgur Volkan.

The session was chaired by Niger's Prime Minister Ali Mahamane Lamine Zeine, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on X.

Diplomatic sources on Tuesday said bilateral political and economic relations, current developments in the Sahel region, and regional issues, including the Israel-Palestine conflict, were expected to be discussed.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.