South Africa's ruling ANC kicked off disciplinary hearings against former President Jacob Zuma on Wednesday that could result in his expulsion for leading a rival group into elections in May.

The African National Congress suspended the scandal-tainted ex-leader in January, a month after he endorsed the newly formed uMkhonto weSizwe (MK).

Zuma is accused of contravening the ANC constitution by campaigning for a rival party while still a member.

MK cut into the ANC's share of votes in the May 29 elections, taking third place with 14.5%.

Virtual

The ruling party managed 40% – its weakest score since it came to power three decades ago.

Zuma was not present at the first hearing, which was held virtually and closed to the public.

His representative, former ANC stalwart Tony Yengeni, told the hearing that Zuma wanted to appear in person, MK said in a statement.

He also wanted the proceedings to be opened to the public, it said.

Shockwaves

The hearing was adjourned to July 23.

Elected South African president in 2009, Zuma was forced from office in 2018 under the cloud of corruption allegations. He was replaced by long-term rival, President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The emergence of the MK caused shockwaves in South Africa, with the party taking the name "uMkhonto weSizwe" and logo from the ANC's now-disbanded apartheid-era military wing.

The ANC led South Africa to the defeat of white-minority rule and the first democratic election in 1994.

Zuma barred

At the May elections, MK won 58 lawmakers in the 400-seat National Assembly.

But Zuma, who now leads the party, has been barred from serving as an MP because of a 2021 conviction for contempt of court, when he refused to testify at an investigation into financial corruption and cronyism under his presidency.

