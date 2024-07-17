AFRICA
3 MIN READ
SA's ANC starts disciplinary hearing against Zuma
South Africa's African National Congress (ANC) party has commenced disciplinary hearings against former President Jacob Zuma.
SA's ANC starts disciplinary hearing against Zuma
Jacob Zuma, a former member of ANC party, served as South Africa's president from 2009 to 2018. / Photo: Reuters
July 17, 2024

South Africa's ruling ANC kicked off disciplinary hearings against former President Jacob Zuma on Wednesday that could result in his expulsion for leading a rival group into elections in May.

The African National Congress suspended the scandal-tainted ex-leader in January, a month after he endorsed the newly formed uMkhonto weSizwe (MK).

Zuma is accused of contravening the ANC constitution by campaigning for a rival party while still a member.

MK cut into the ANC's share of votes in the May 29 elections, taking third place with 14.5%.

Virtual

The ruling party managed 40% – its weakest score since it came to power three decades ago.

Zuma was not present at the first hearing, which was held virtually and closed to the public.

His representative, former ANC stalwart Tony Yengeni, told the hearing that Zuma wanted to appear in person, MK said in a statement.

He also wanted the proceedings to be opened to the public, it said.

Shockwaves

The hearing was adjourned to July 23.

Elected South African president in 2009, Zuma was forced from office in 2018 under the cloud of corruption allegations. He was replaced by long-term rival, President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The emergence of the MK caused shockwaves in South Africa, with the party taking the name "uMkhonto weSizwe" and logo from the ANC's now-disbanded apartheid-era military wing.

The ANC led South Africa to the defeat of white-minority rule and the first democratic election in 1994.

Zuma barred

At the May elections, MK won 58 lawmakers in the 400-seat National Assembly.

But Zuma, who now leads the party, has been barred from serving as an MP because of a 2021 conviction for contempt of court, when he refused to testify at an investigation into financial corruption and cronyism under his presidency.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us