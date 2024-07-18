Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that during a visit to Niger on Wednesday, he discussed the fight against terrorism, "which is the main source of instability in the Sahel region."

"We discussed what could be done to advance the defence industry and intelligence capacity within the framework of counterterrorism in Niger, as we have done in Somalia. We also discussed what steps we will take against terrorism, which is the main source of instability in the Sahel region," Fidan told reporters in the Nigerien capital, Niamey.

Turkish National Defence Minister Yasar Guler, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, National Intelligence Organisation chief Ibrahim Kalin and other officials were also present at the news conference.

Noting that Türkiye maintains embassies in 44 out of 54 African countries, Fidan said: "Our partnership policy with Africa is progressing and becoming more institutionalised every day. Our joint efforts with African countries in areas such as diplomacy, economy, finance, security, defence, education, and health are intensifying."

Fidan underlined that Türkiye's historical ties with Niger date back to the time of the Ottoman Empire and that Turkish officials have been working in recent years to place bilateral ties on a more structural footing.

"As we develop our relations with Africa, we are implementing initiatives that prioritise the benefit and welfare of the local people, our brothers. Peace, security, and stability in Africa are also among our priorities. As you know, the problems of instability and terrorism in the Sahel region have become increasingly chronic," he added.

Wide range of issues

Fidan said they discussed many issues, including counterterrorism, education, energy, health, trade, security, and defence, while in the West African nation.

He added that as a delegation, they met with Nigerian Prime Minister Ali Lamine Zeine, ministers, and heads of institutions.

They also held three working groups, where detailed discussions on foreign policy, security, defence, energy and mining, economy, and trade took place, said the Turkish foreign minister.

Fidan added that they were received by Abdourahamane Tchiani, Niger's President of the National Council, for the Safeguard of the Homeland.

They evaluated the outcomes of the meetings and agreed on a series of joint steps, he said.

'Systematic follow up'

Stressing that Ankara's policy is to share its counterterrorism experience with friendly nations, Fidan underlined that terrorism was one of the major problems faced by Africans.

"We evaluated how to further advance activities in the fields of education and health, such as the Friendship Hospital and Maarif Schools scholarships," he said

"We also discussed enhancing cooperation in the areas of economy and finance. Various topics were addressed, including increasing the number of Turkish investors, contracting services, and strengthening the contractual basis of trade."

Noting that they had productive discussions on the issues of energy and mining, Fidan said they agreed to develop cooperation and increase investments.

"We will systematically follow up on the decisions made. The issues scheduled on the agenda will be implemented in coordination with our relevant ministries and institutions. I hope our visit will be beneficial for both countries," he said.

