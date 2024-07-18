AFRICA
Thousands in Burundi get free dental treatment from Turkish team
Burundian dentists and nurses also participated in sessions, gaining experience and updating their knowledge.
The team provided dental care, including extractions and tooth fillings. Photo: TIKA  / Others
July 18, 2024

A Turkish medical team has provided dental treatment to 5,000 people in Burundi through a collaboration between the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) and the Friends of All Africa Association (TADD).

Cuneyd Tiryaki, TADD's Ankara representative, said the team provided dental care, including extractions and tooth fillings, to one of Africa's poorest countries. The event was supported by TIKA and Türkiye’s Embassy in Bujumbura.

Tiryaki expressed his pleasure in providing free health care services to Burundians and contributing to the closeness of the two nations' peoples.

Additionally, 500 sets of toothbrushes and toothpaste were distributed among people. Burundian dentists and nurses also participated, gaining experience and updating their knowledge.

SOURCE:AA
