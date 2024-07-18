TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye crushes terror group PKK's intel network
In a joint operation by MIT and the Istanbul Provincial Security Directorate, security forces apprehend two senior terrorists operating within the PKK's intelligence structure in Istanbul.
Türkiye crushes terror group PKK's intel network
MIT and Istanbul Security, were arrested on charges of being members of a terrorist organisation / Photo: AA Archive
July 18, 2024

Türkiye's National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) has dismantled the so-called intelligence cell of the terrorist organisation PKK.

As a result of intensive efforts by MIT, the so-called intelligence structure of the PKK was revealed. It was determined that Sadik Topaloglu, codenamed Halil, and Mehmet Savas worked within this structure.

In a joint operation conducted by MIT and the Istanbul Provincial Security Directorate, the two senior terrorists, who were found to be operating in Istanbul and serving within the PKK's intelligence structure, were apprehended.

MIT tracked step by step

After identifying Sadik Topaloglu within the organisation's intelligence structure, MIT monitored him closely.

It was discovered that Topaloglu had crossed into Iraq's Kandil illegally to receive intelligence training, during which he met with Cemil Bayik, one of the ringleaders of the terrorist organisation.

Following his assignment in Türkiye, it was revealed that Sadik Topaloglu gathered intelligence for the terrorist organisation under the guise of journalism.

Additionally, MIT found that together with Mehmet Savas, they carried out financial activities for the organisation and supplied materials to PKK members in Syria through front companies.

Topaloglu and Savas were arrested on charges of being members of a terrorist organisation and sent to prison.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us