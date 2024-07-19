AFRICA
2 MIN READ
South Africa court suspends arms exports to junta-led Myanmar
Court orders the arms control agency to suspend, review and possibly even cancel permits for exports to governments in place via a coup.
South Africa court suspends arms exports to junta-led Myanmar
Myanmar's military parade in the capital, Naypyitaw. Photo / Reuters
July 19, 2024

A South African court ordered the national arms regulator Friday to suspend and review all permits granted for the sale of weapons to Myanmar as well as other governments suspected of coups or war crimes, legal and rights groups said.

The High Court in Pretoria issued the ruling after an application filed in 2022 by the Southern Africa Litigation Centre (SALC) represented by Lawyers for Human Rights, both groups said in a statement.

The order sets "aside permits that were granted by the National Conventional Arms Control Committee (NCACC) to facilitate arms transfers to Myanmar," the statement said.

It also obliges the NCACC to suspend, review and possibly even cancel permits for exports to governments in place via a coup or suspected of crimes against humanity, war crimes or genocide.

'Accountable arms trade'

"This order is crucial in creating a more responsible and accountable arms trade regime in South Africa," the SALC's Atilla Kisla said in the statement.

South African arms exports to Myanmar have been suspended since 2021, after a February military coup that toppled the democratically-elected government.

From 2017 to 2021, South Africa exported R215.7 million rands' (11.9 million dollars') worth of arms to Myanmar, the statement said.

Myanmar's military launched a ferocious crackdown against the country's Rohingya Muslims in 2016 and 2017, driving hundreds of thousands of refugees into neighbouring Bangladesh.

The action is the subject of a genocide investigation at a UN court.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us