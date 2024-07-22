AFRICA
Dozens of fires ravage Algerian forests, farms
Algerian authorities say that have extinguished at least 26 fires in past 24 hours.
Algeria suffers wildfires almost every year. Photo: AP / AP
July 22, 2024

Algeria extinguished at least 26 fires within 24 hours in central and eastern regions, the Civil Defense Agency said on Monday.

The agency said the blazes affected forests, brush, agricultural crops, and fruit trees in several provinces as Bejaia, Mila, Bordj Bou Arreridj, Skikda, Setif and Tizi Ouzou. No injuries were reported.

Last week, joint Algerian-Tunisian firefighting teams put out a wildfire that broke out in a border area in the Souk Ahras province.

Algerian authorities recently launched a wildfire prevention system that includes 13 water-bombing aircraft and 100 drones for monitoring and tracking operations.

Fires have killed and injured dozens in Algeria and caused significant material damage in recent years amid a prolonged drought and rising temperatures.

More equipment

Algeria faces frequent wildfire outbreaks partly linked to extreme weather patterns. Last year, at least 10 soldiers were killed while battling wildfires in the North African country.

In August 2022, massive blazes killed 37 in Algeria's northeastern El Tarf province.

It was preceded by the deadliest summer in decades, with 90 people killed in such fires in 2021, particularly in the Kabylie region.

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, in April last year, announced the acquisition of six medium-sized water-bombing aircraft.

This was followed by the interior ministry similarly announcing the imminent acquisition of one such aircraft and the leasing of six others the following month.

