Highly toxic chemicals are missing in Kenya after a truck transporting sodium cyanide overturned following an accident.
According to Kenya's health ministry, mishandling of sodium cyanide poses a significant risk to human health. / Photo: AA
July 22, 2024

Fear gripped the public in Kenya after health officials reported on Monday that highly toxic chemicals are missing after a truck transporting sodium cyanide overturned in an accident.

The accident, which happened on the Nairobi-Nakuru highway near Rironi in Kiambu County approximately 30 kilometres (19 miles) northwest of Nairobi, saw people reportedly looting the containers holding deadly chemical.

Health officials in Kenya issued an alert on Monday, saying that only half a gram can kill an adult in just hours if ingested.

"Severe exposure can lead to loss of consciousness and convulsions within a minute, so these are very toxic substances that are missing," Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni said in a statement to the media on Monday, noting that several drums of the toxic substance are still missing.

Stern warnings

Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi told reporters that the theft of the hazardous chemical has sparked widespread public concern, with many citizens expressing fear over the potential consequences.

According to the Ministry of Health in Kenya, mishandling of sodium cyanide also poses a significant risk to groundwater.

If the containers are breached or improperly disposed of, the highly soluble sodium cyanide could readily leach into the soil and contaminate underlying aquifers or rivers rendering water sources unsafe for consumption and irrigation, potentially affecting both human health and agricultural productivity in the region.

Health officials have issued stern warnings about the severe risks associated with exposure to sodium cyanide calling on those who have the missing drums to hand them over to authorities.

SOURCE:AA
