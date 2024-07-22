Kenya's main airport, the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in the capital Nairobi, has "heightened security checks and protocols" ahead of Tuesday, when protests are expected near the facility.

Kenyans aggrieved by President William Ruto's decision to rehire six former cabinet ministers, took to X social platform, formerly Twitter, to plan protests under the hashtag "OccupyJKIA."

"Occupy" is a term used colloquially in Kenya to mean "group around" a particular place.

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) said in a statement on Monday: "Due to heightened security checks and protocols at JKIA, passengers are advised to arrive at the airport early to avoid any potential delays in catching their flights. Kindly contact your respective airline for the latest flight information."

Ruto vows firm action

On Sunday, President Ruto vowed that law enforcement officers will firmly deal with protesters "using violence to cause anarchy" in the East African nation.

At least 50 people have been killed in month-long protests, which started off as anti-tax demonstrations, resulting in the defeat of Kenya's contentious Finance Bill 2024.

