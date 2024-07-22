AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Kenya's main airport heightens security ahead of protests
Kenya's main airport JKIA has heightened security ahead of protests planned for Tuesday.
Kenya's main airport heightens security ahead of protests
Kenya's main airport JKIA is the busiest airport in East and Central Africa. / Photo: TRT Afrika  / Others
July 22, 2024

Kenya's main airport, the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in the capital Nairobi, has "heightened security checks and protocols" ahead of Tuesday, when protests are expected near the facility.

Kenyans aggrieved by President William Ruto's decision to rehire six former cabinet ministers, took to X social platform, formerly Twitter, to plan protests under the hashtag "OccupyJKIA."

"Occupy" is a term used colloquially in Kenya to mean "group around" a particular place.

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) said in a statement on Monday: "Due to heightened security checks and protocols at JKIA, passengers are advised to arrive at the airport early to avoid any potential delays in catching their flights. Kindly contact your respective airline for the latest flight information."

Ruto vows firm action

On Sunday, President Ruto vowed that law enforcement officers will firmly deal with protesters "using violence to cause anarchy" in the East African nation.

At least 50 people have been killed in month-long protests, which started off as anti-tax demonstrations, resulting in the defeat of Kenya's contentious Finance Bill 2024.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us