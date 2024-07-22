AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Côte d'Ivoire deploys police to ensure urban cleanliness
Côte d'Ivoire has deployed nearly 300 police officers to ensure "urban order" in Abidjan.
Côte d'Ivoire deploys police to ensure urban cleanliness
The brigade of 295 police personnel and one commanding officer aims to "free public spaces occupied by squatters." / Photo: AA
July 22, 2024

Abidjan launched on Monday a near-300-strong police brigade to "guarantee urban order" as part of a mass urban renewal policy in Côte d'Ivoire's largest metropolis.

The West African country has launched a series of measures this year to clean up the city of more than six million people, destroying shantytowns and evicting their residents.

Many of Abidjan's poorer residents live in shantytown shacks in flood-prone areas, where floods and landslides killed at least 24 people in 10 days earlier this year.

The brigade of 295 police personnel and one commanding officer aims to "free public spaces occupied by squatters" and clear "occupied spaces that cannot be built on", district governor Ibrahim Cisse Bacongo announced at the launch ceremony.

'Urban order'

"Its main objective is to be the guarantor of urban order" and "the improvement of our living and working conditions", he said.

Its creation "aims to give a more pleasant face to our economic capital", Interior Minister Vagondo Diomande said.

As part of the clean-up campaign for the informal sector, the brigade will also enforce measures that came into force in April, such as a ban on begging and the use of handcarts to transport goods, Bacongo added.

Nearly seven million Côte d'Ivoire people are employed in the informal urban economy, according to the World Bank – more than in agriculture or in formal employment.

Ban on plastic bags

Policing a ban on plastic bags, which has been widely ignored since its introduction in 2013, also falls under the brigade's responsibilities.

The urban renewal drive started in February with mass evictions and demolitions in these shanty towns.

After an outcry, the government announced measures in March to help people evicted from their homes find alternative accommodation.

In some neighbourhoods, shops have also been destroyed to make way for roadworks.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us