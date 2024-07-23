AFRICA
2 MIN READ
SA president signs Climate Change Bill into law
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed the Climate Change Bill into law.
SA president signs Climate Change Bill into law
South Africa's new law specifies how provinces and municipalities will participate in climate change mitigation efforts. / Photo: Reuters
July 23, 2024

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed the Climate Change Bill into law, which outlines a national climate change response, including mitigation and adaptation measures, the Presidency said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

The new law specifies how provinces and municipalities will participate in climate change mitigation efforts, the statement said.

The law aims to strengthen coordination between national sector departments, as well as provide policy setting and decision-making to enable South Africa to meet its commitments in the Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) under the Paris Agreement.

The statement explained that the National Determined Contribution is a set of commitments made by South Africa under the Paris Agreement to reduce greenhouse emissions as part of climate change mitigation efforts.

Greenhouse gas emissions

Africa's most industrialised economy is one of over 190 members of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change who are parties to the eight-year-old Paris Agreement signed in 2016.

The climate change law also sets out to improve South Africa's ability and capacity over time to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and build climate resilience, while reducing the risk of job losses, and creating opportunities for new jobs in the emerging green economy.

The country's mitigation measures are a response to climate change impacts that are increasingly experienced in different sectors, including water resources, agriculture and food production, forestry as well as human health, it said.

"These impacts will disproportionately affect poor communities and vulnerable groups and could affect South Africa's ability to meet its development and economic growth goals, including job creation and poverty reduction," it said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us