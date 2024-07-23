Guinea on Tuesday released 16 prisoners who had spent between 15 and 16 years in prison without ever being judged, Justice Minister Yaya Kairaba Kaba said.

They had been jailed in the capital Conakry for "various crimes", the minister said, who attended their release but made no mention of any possible compensation.

"Somewhere it must be said, there were dysfunctions in the judicial system. Files have disappeared," Kaba added.

"So, in the interest of respect for human rights, the cabinet decided with the Attorney General at the Court of Appeal of Conakry to look into this situation and provide a solution."

He said there could be similar releases by courts in other parts of the country.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.