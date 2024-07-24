TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
3,500-year-old Akkadian tablet discovered in Türkiye
The tablet could provide a new perspective on the Late Bronze Age's economic structure and governmental system, says Turkish minister of culture.
3,500-year-old Akkadian tablet discovered in Türkiye
Linguists are continuing to research the artifact's initial lines, which record significant purchases of wooden tables, chairs, and stools, as well as who bought or received them. / Photo: AA / Others
July 24, 2024

A 3,500-year-old tablet has been discovered during excavation in Hatay, a Mediterranean coastal city in Türkiye.

Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy announced on Tuesday that the tablet was found at Accana Hoyuk, also known as Old Alalah, in the Reyhanli district of Hatay.

“According to the first readings, the Akkadian cuneiform tablet dating back to the 15th century BC contains records of a significant amount of furniture transactions,” Ersoy said on X.

He added that it could provide a new perspective on the Late Bronze Age's economic structure and governmental system.

Associate Professor Jacob Lauinger and doctoral student Zeynep Turker from Johns Hopkins University are examining the tablet that measures 4.2 by 3.5 centimetres with a thickness of 1.6 centimetres, weighing 27.85 grams.

Linguists are continuing to research the artefact's initial lines, which record significant purchases of wooden tables, chairs, and stools, as well as who bought or received them.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us