South Africa welcomed the declaration of unity between various Palestinian groups, as well as their decision in Beijing to form an interim national unity reconciliation government under the auspices of the Palestinian Liberation Organisation.

On Tuesday, 14 Palestinian groups, including Hamas of the Gaza Strip and Fatah in the West Bank, signed an agreement brokered by China to reconcile and unite.

"Palestinian unity has the capacity to bring Palestinians closer to achieving the core objectives of the Palestinian cause: self-determination, freedom, justice, peace and the establishment of an independent, sovereign and prosperous Palestinian state," the South African Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The statement said the Palestinian people can effectively confront the challenges of occupation and oppression by working together to realise their national aspirations.

'Shared vision and future'

"The declaration issued signals a commitment to overcome past divisions and advance towards a shared vision and future," it added.

The statement used South Africa as an example, saying unity helped it overcome decades of racial segregation and colonialism during its struggle for freedom.

Pretoria congratulated Palestinian groups, their leaders, and representatives who have chosen the path of dialogue, national reconciliation, and common action in pursuit of the unquestionably just Palestinian cause.

South Africa, a vocal supporter of the Palestinian cause, filed a case at the top UN court in The Hague, accusing Israel of failing to uphold its obligations under the 1948 Genocide Convention.

Two-state solution

The International Court of Justice, in an advisory opinion on July 19, declared Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian territory "unlawful" and urged Tel Aviv to end it "as rapidly as possible."

South Africa reiterated its support for the two-state solution and a free Palestine in the statement.

"As we express our continued solidarity and unwavering support, we look forward to the positive impact that Palestinian unity and national reconciliation will bring, fostering hope and driving meaningful change.

"Let this be the dawn of a new era where the collective aspirations for freedom, justice and self-determination of the Palestinian people are fully realised," it said.

