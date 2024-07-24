AFRICA
3 MIN READ
SA welcomes Palestine's reconciliation govt plan
South Africa has welcomed a move by Palestinian political groups to form a reconciliation government.
SA welcomes Palestine's reconciliation govt plan
South Africa has for long supported Palestinian cause and quest for statehood. / Photo: Reuters
July 24, 2024

South Africa welcomed the declaration of unity between various Palestinian groups, as well as their decision in Beijing to form an interim national unity reconciliation government under the auspices of the Palestinian Liberation Organisation.

On Tuesday, 14 Palestinian groups, including Hamas of the Gaza Strip and Fatah in the West Bank, signed an agreement brokered by China to reconcile and unite.

"Palestinian unity has the capacity to bring Palestinians closer to achieving the core objectives of the Palestinian cause: self-determination, freedom, justice, peace and the establishment of an independent, sovereign and prosperous Palestinian state," the South African Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The statement said the Palestinian people can effectively confront the challenges of occupation and oppression by working together to realise their national aspirations.

'Shared vision and future'

"The declaration issued signals a commitment to overcome past divisions and advance towards a shared vision and future," it added.

The statement used South Africa as an example, saying unity helped it overcome decades of racial segregation and colonialism during its struggle for freedom.

Pretoria congratulated Palestinian groups, their leaders, and representatives who have chosen the path of dialogue, national reconciliation, and common action in pursuit of the unquestionably just Palestinian cause.

South Africa, a vocal supporter of the Palestinian cause, filed a case at the top UN court in The Hague, accusing Israel of failing to uphold its obligations under the 1948 Genocide Convention.

Two-state solution

The International Court of Justice, in an advisory opinion on July 19, declared Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian territory "unlawful" and urged Tel Aviv to end it "as rapidly as possible."

South Africa reiterated its support for the two-state solution and a free Palestine in the statement.

"As we express our continued solidarity and unwavering support, we look forward to the positive impact that Palestinian unity and national reconciliation will bring, fostering hope and driving meaningful change.

"Let this be the dawn of a new era where the collective aspirations for freedom, justice and self-determination of the Palestinian people are fully realised," it said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us