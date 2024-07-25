BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
Petrol prices in Egypt jump by 15 percent
The Egyptian petroleum ministry said that the price hike would come into effect on Friday.
Inflation in Egypt peaked at nearly 40 percent last year./ Photo: Reuters
July 25, 2024

Egypt announced a 15-percent increase in petrol prices, part of a reform package requested by the International Monetary Fund to proceed with a $5 billion loan to the government.

The Egyptian petroleum ministry said on Thursday that the price hike would come into effect on Friday.

The announcement comes ahead of an IMF meeting on Monday to review the April payout package, unlocking $820 million in funds after Cairo received another such tranche of the loan in late June.

Egypt is suffering its worst ever economic crisis, with ballooning foreign debt driving up inflation and resulting in several consecutive devaluations of the local currency against the dollar.

Economic crisis

Inflation peaked at nearly 40 percent last year before winding down to 27.5 percent in June.

The IMF has demanded wide-ranging reforms, most notably adopting a liberal exchange regime as well as limiting government spending and incentivizing private investment.

Alongside the economic crisis, Egypt has also been caught in regional tensions, with bloody wars raging in neighbouring Gaza and Sudan.

Attacks by Huthi rebels on shipping around the Red Sea have also hit revenues from Egypt's Suez Canal, recording a 23.4-percent drop in the 2023–2024 fiscal year compared to the previous one.

SOURCE:AFP
