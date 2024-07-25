Media advocacy groups in Zambia on Thursday called for a thorough investigation into the murder of the newly appointed head of the broadcasting regulator who was gunned down on the outskirts of Lusaka.

The body of Guntilla Muleya was found east of the capital on Wednesday, a day after he was reported missing, with two bullet wounds to the back and head, police said.

"We urge the government and the Zambia police service to prioritise thorough investigations to bring those responsible for this heinous crime to justice," said Lorraine Chisanga, chairperson of Zambia's branch of the Media Institute of Southern Africa, a group advocating for press freedom in the region.

Muleya was appointed the director-general of the Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) in May. The IBA is responsible for awarding broadcasting licenses.

'Different dimension'

"His death has robbed the media of someone who could have added a different dimension to the operations of IBA and the media landscape in the country," Chipata Press Club President Julius Phiri told AFP.

Details of the crime have dismayed many in Zambia, where murders and gun violence are relatively rare.

Police said an examination of the body "revealed a deep bullet wound on the forehead", adding that two bullet cartridges were recovered at the scene.

Motives for the killing were not clear and police were yet to make any arrests. Investigations were underway, authorities said.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.