AFRICA
2 MIN READ
South Africa gets first female chief justice
Mandisa Maya has been appointed the first female Chief Justice of South Africa.
South Africa gets first female chief justice
South Africa's Mandisa Maya had missed out on the chief justice job in 2022. / Photo: Mandisa Maya    / Others
July 25, 2024

South African judge Mandisa Maya was appointed chief justice by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday, becoming the first female to secure the role.

Maya, 60, will take over the helm of the country's top court from Raymond Zondo, whose term as a Constitutional Court judge expires at the end of August.

Her rise marked a "significant milestone" as "Justice Maya would be the first woman in South Africa to be appointed Chief Justice", the presidency said in a statement.

Ramaphosa confirmed the appointment after consultations with the Judicial Service Commission and political parties, following Maya's nomination in February.

Female participation

Maya had missed out on the top job in 2022, when the Judicial Service Commission recommended her for the role, but Ramaphosa chose Zondo, 64, instead.

Currently Zondo's deputy, the married mother-of-three, is one of four women among the top court's 10 permanent judges.

Boasting one of the most progressive constitutions in the world, South Africa enjoys a high female participation in public life.

More than 40% of lawmakers, including the National Assembly speaker and her deputy, are women.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us