The National Security Council of Türkiye has convened under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss key national security and regional stability issues, as well as recent international developments.

"Israel's actions must be halted immediately to prevent violence from escalating across the region," said an official statement issued following Thursday's meeting of the National Security Council.

Expressing grave concern over Israel's ongoing massacres against Palestinians, the council called for immediate international action to stop Tel Aviv's "violations of all legal and humanitarian principles."

The council also reviewed ongoing operations "carried out with determination, resolve and success both at home and abroad" against all kinds of threats targeting Türkiye's national unity and survival.

The council emphasised Türkiye's unwavering commitment to countering these threats, especially against terrorist organisations including the PKK/KCK-PYD/YPG, FETO, and Daesh, and highlighted the successful outcomes of recent operations.

Addressing the aftermath of the July 15 coup attempt, the council reiterated Türkiye's determination to dismantle the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO), noting that the group continues to engage in hostile activities while trying to portray itself as a victim.

Status quo in Syria, Cyprus

The council noted that Türkiye's enhanced collaboration with neighbouring countries strengthens the foundation for addressing shared security concerns, particularly concerning the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Iraq and Syria.

Regarding Syria, the council reaffirmed Türkiye's support for achieving a comprehensive societal reconciliation that includes all parties.

The council further stressed that Ankara will not tolerate actions that might disrupt the "historical friendship" between the Turkish and Syrian peoples, highlighting that eliminating terrorist threats in the neighbouring country first and foremost serves Syria's own interests and future.

The council also reaffirmed a two-state solution for Cyprus, advocating sovereign equality for Turkish Cypriots and international recognition of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

“Türkiye's Cyprus Peace Operation ensures 50 years of peace and security on the island, affirming its legitimacy,” the National Security Council said.

Addressing issues in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Aegean, the council underlined Türkiye's commitment to dialogue and a constructive approach, yet asserted that Türkiye "will not allow its constructive approach to be exploited."

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine was also reviewed at the council, which called for increased efforts to achieve a "just and lasting peace" before the situation escalates further, posing a greater risk to regional stability.

Lastly, the council discussed Türkiye's strategic relations with African countries, including Somalia, Libya, Sudan, and Niger.

The council reiterated Türkiye's commitment to supporting stability and prosperity in Africa, emphasising the country's role in contributing to peace and security on the continent.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.