Algerian electoral board lists presidential candidates
Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune will face off against two competitors in the September 7, 2024 elections.
Abdelmadjid Tebboune was first elected as Algeria's president in 2019. / Photo: AA
July 25, 2024

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune is to face two challengers in a September 7 election, organisers said on Thursday.

Abdelaali Hassani of the Movement of Society for Peace and Youssef Aouchiche of the centre-left Socialist Forces Front are the two candidates who will stand against the 78-year-old incumbent.

The other 13 hopefuls all had their candidacies rejected after failing to muster the required number of signatures of support.

Tebboune, who was elected in 2019 with 58% of the vote following months of pro-democracy protests, announced in March that the presidential election would be held on September 7.

Restrictions

A former prime minister under longtime President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who was ousted during the 2019 protests, Tebboune has overseen a crackdown on the Hirak movement that led the protests.

Taking advantage of the restrictions on gatherings required during the COVID-19 pandemic, Tebboune's administration banned demonstrations by Hirak and stepped up prosecutions of dissident activists, journalists and academics.

SOURCE:AFP
