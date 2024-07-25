Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune is to face two challengers in a September 7 election, organisers said on Thursday.

Abdelaali Hassani of the Movement of Society for Peace and Youssef Aouchiche of the centre-left Socialist Forces Front are the two candidates who will stand against the 78-year-old incumbent.

The other 13 hopefuls all had their candidacies rejected after failing to muster the required number of signatures of support.

Tebboune, who was elected in 2019 with 58% of the vote following months of pro-democracy protests, announced in March that the presidential election would be held on September 7.

Restrictions

A former prime minister under longtime President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who was ousted during the 2019 protests, Tebboune has overseen a crackdown on the Hirak movement that led the protests.

Taking advantage of the restrictions on gatherings required during the COVID-19 pandemic, Tebboune's administration banned demonstrations by Hirak and stepped up prosecutions of dissident activists, journalists and academics.

