AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Niger's junta leader boasts 'inexorable sovereignty' on coup anniversary
July 26 marks exactly one year since soldiers toppled elected President Bazoum who is still being detained by the coup leaders.
Niger's junta leader boasts 'inexorable sovereignty' on coup anniversary
One of the decisions taken by Niger since coup was exiting regional bloc ECOWAS. Photo: Others / Others
July 26, 2024

Niger is on an "inexorable" march to "sovereignty", the west African country's military leader said on Thursday in a speech to mark the first anniversary of a coup d'etat that brought him to power.

Abdourahamane Tiani took power on July 26, 2023 after overthrowing elected President Mohamed Bazoum.

"Our march towards full and complete sovereignty is inexorable," said Tiani, two days after former colonial power France demanded Bazoum's "immediate and unconditional release" from detention.

Breaking neocolonial order

"No state, no inter-state organisation will tell us how to behave, nor what programme of strategic or diplomatic partnerships to follow," Tiani added in a nationally televised speech.

France spoke out against Bazoum's detention following a decision to lift his immunity from prosecution.

Tiani was the head of Bazoum's presidential guard before removing him from power.

"Those who fantasise about an imminent return to the saddle of power of the regimes in their pay will be disillusioned," said Tiani, insisting that the West African country was on the path to "breaking the neocolonial order".

Western troops expelled

Since taking power, the junta has distanced itself from France and moved towards Russia's orbit.

French forces battling armed groups in the Sahel were expelled at the end of 2023.

The junta has also scrapped a military cooperation deal with the United States, whose troops completed a withdrawal from the capital this month and are due to leave a base in northern Niger by mid-September.

Dozens of people have been killed in clashes between the Nigerien army and militants in the north in recent weeks.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us