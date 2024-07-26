AFRICA
Nigerian content creators warned against abuse of hijab
The film board says it received complaints about an upcoming Nigerian movie that allegedly links hijab with negative moral vices.
NFVCB says it has taken steps to address the concerns raised about abuse of hijab in Nigerian films. / Photo: Getty Images
July 26, 2024

The film censor board in Nigeria has issued a warning against producing videos that disrespect the hijab, a head covering mostly worn by female Muslims.

The authorities will not overlook any film or video works that ''abuse, denigrate, or undermine religious, cultural, and ethnic sensibilities," Nigeria Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) said.

The agency said it had received complaints about an upcoming movie that allegedly links the hijab with negative moral vices.

“We commit to contributing to the positive transformation of Nigerian society through classification of films and video works whilst balancing the need to preserve freedom of expression within the law,” agency added in a statement on Friday.

Neither the name of the upcoming movie nor its producers have been named. NFVCB also said the yet-to-be-released movie has not been submitted for classification.

“We have reached out to the producers of the film and have taken steps to address the concerns raised with the producers,” NFVCB explained.

The Nigerian movie industry has been growing in recent years attracting more audiences from across Africa and beyond.

